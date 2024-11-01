TORONTO
Toronto

Yonge Street closed in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood after water main break

A water main break has shut down a busy stretch of Yonge Street in Toronto's Yorkville neighourhood. A water main break has shut down a busy stretch of Yonge Street in Toronto's Yorkville neighourhood.
Share

A stretch of Yonge Street is closed in both directions in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood this morning following a water main break in the area.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway are shut down between Belmont and Church streets as crews worked to repair the issue.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

It is unclear when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News