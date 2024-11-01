Man and woman stabbed after suspect chases strangers, enters home in Brampton: police

Two people were taken to hospital after police responded to a man following around strangers in Brampton late Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Brisdale Drive around 10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person chasing after people on the street.

“It was further reported that the suspect entered a residence, and an altercation occurred,” Const. Michelle Stafford told CP24 in an email.

“Officers and paramedics arrived and located an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries and an adult female with a non-life-threatening laceration.”

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being called to the area for a stabbing. A third person was assessed at the scene for minor injuries and did not have to go to hospital.

The victims did not know the suspect, police said.

Stafford said officers located the suspect, a 34-year-old Mississauga man, and took him into custody.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, break and enter, assault with a weapon, and choking, police said.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

Police did not say what the motive might have been.