Police seize vehicles, lay 270 Highway Traffic Act charges in crackdown on dangerous driving at Mississauga plaza

    Police seized five vehicles and laid 270 Highway Traffic Act charges over the weekend as officers again targeted a Mississauga plaza that has been the subject of numerous dangerous driving complaints from area residents.

    Police say that officers conducted “strategic enforcement” in the surrounding area of Ridgeway Plaza for the second weekend this month.

    Uniformed officers from 11 Division participated in the investigation along with bylaw enforcement officers.

    The Peel Regional Police Aerial Support Unit also provided assistance.

    As a result of the initiative, a total of 270 Highway Traffic Act charges were laid, including 22 for stunt driving and street racing.

    Police say that officers also seized five vehicles, recovered one stolen vehicle and issued four licence suspensions.

    A total of six criminal charges were also laid.  

    ”Peel Regional Police continues to remind drivers that there is no excuse and there will be no tolerance for street racing, stunt driving, excessive speed or unnecessary noise from vehicles,” a news release notes. “Beyond the penalties, this type of behaviour puts everyone on our roads at risk. We will continue dedicating officers to identify, locate, and actively enforce traffic laws within Peel Region.”

