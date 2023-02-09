Police seize nearly $9 million worth of cocaine in York Region drug bust

York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested two Richmond Hill residents and seized almost $9 million worth of cocaine following a drug trafficking investigation dubbed “Project Aries.”

The investigation began in September after police learned of two suspects believed to be in possession of large quantities of cocaine.

In January, search warrants were executed at a Vaughan storage locker and at a residence in Richmond Hill, where the two suspects were arrested.

Officers seized $8.9 million worth of cocaine, $260,000 in cash and $100,000 in luxury clothing.

YRP released a video of the seized items on Thursday, showing dozens of bags of cocaine and stacks of $50 and $100 bills.

Alisha Kokko, 30, and William Phung, 39, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say Project Aries is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Major Projects Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6970, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.