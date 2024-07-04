Police seize loaded gun and $3.5M in drugs after arresting man in Mississauga

An investigation into an armed individual in a Mississauga neighbourhood has led to the seizure of drugs that carry an estimated street value of $3.5 million, police say.

Police say that officers were dispatched to Ponytrail and Fieldgate drives, in the vicinity of Bloor Street and Dixie Road, on the afternoon of May 31 after receiving information about an individual with a firearm.

Police say that a suspect was immediately taken into custody at the scene and a search warrant was subsequently executed at a Mississauga residence.

As a result, police seized a total of 117 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of methamphetamines with an estimated street value of $3.5 million.

Police also seized a quantity of Canadian currency and loaded .45 Calibre Glock Handgun with nine rounds of ammunition.

A suspect, identified as 20-year-old Rashid Al-Hasan, is facing a combined 11 drug and firearm-related charges.

Police continue to investigate.

“Our officers will continue to take illicit drugs and guns off the streets and hold these individuals accountable for their actions. We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact investigators,” Deputy Chief Mark Andrews said in a video update posted by Peel police on Thursday.