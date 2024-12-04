TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man wanted after one person struck by reversing vehicle in East York

    A man is wanted after one person was struck by a reversing vehicle during an argument in East York last month.

    Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues on the morning of Nov. 18.

    Two people were at a community centre when they got into a verbal argument, which later turned physical, police said.

    One person got into a vehicle, allegedly reversed and hit the other person.

    Police said the driver fled the area in a white Ford Escape with an Ontario licence plate CYNJ007.

    They noted the suspect and victim knew each other.

    On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Leonardo James.

    He is wanted for assault with a weapon, possession of weapons dangerous to public peace, uttering threats and failure to comply with a release order.

    James is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build and short black hair in dreadlocks. Police said he was wearing a ski mask during the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

