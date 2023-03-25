Police seize 24 stolen vehicles from Halton Region destined for Dubai

Police have recovered 24 vehicles stolen from Halton Region in Morocco.

Destined for Dubai, the recovered vehicles, which include a $500,000 Rolls Royce, are valued at approximately $2.1 million.

A regional auto theft task force led by Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) regional auto theft task force launched the investigation last month. The force worked with closely worked with Peel Regional Police and Canada Border Service Agency, both locally and overseas, to intercept the vehicles, which were seized and returned to Canada.

This is Morocco’s largest ever seizure of stolen Canadian vehicles.

“These vehicles are primarily ‘reprogrammed’ thefts wherein the suspects enter the vehicle and reprogram the ignition computers, which allow them to be driven away using a new key,” HRPS said in a news release.

Police said the vehicles are then either driven to the Port of Montreal or loaded into shipping containers in Toronto and transported to Montreal by rail.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777, ext. 3407, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.