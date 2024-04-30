Police seeking info, witnesses after man dies following north Etobicoke collision

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man died several days after a single-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke.

The crash happened on April 17 near Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard.

Toronto police, who were called to that area shortly before 11 p.m., said that the driver of a Dodge Caravan was travelling northbound on Highway 27 approaching Humber College Boulevard when they lost control of the vehicle and hit the center median.

Three people in the minivan were taken to the hospital.

On April 22, one of the passengers, a 68-year-old man, died of his injuries.

Anyone with information, including residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or who witnessed the collision, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.