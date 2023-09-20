Police seek suspects following break-in at Buddhist temple in Mississauga

Police are searching for suspects following a break-in at a Buddhist temple in Mississauga earlier this month.

Police say the break-in occurred just after noon on Sept. 9, at a temple near the intersection of Cawthra Road and Silver Creek Boulevard. Three unknown suspects allegedly stole Canadian currency and “other items,” police say, and caused physical damage to the property.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in an early 2010s black Hyundai Santa Fe.

The suspects are all described as Middle Eastern men in their early to mid-30s.

At the time of the incident, one suspect was wearing an orange/tan baseball hat, grey hooded jacket with a black stripe, grey sweatpants and black running shoes with white soles. The second suspect was reportedly wearing a black baseball hat, black mask, black leather jacket, black pants and black running shoes. The third suspect was allegedly wearing a black baseball cap, white mask, black t-shirt with a decal on the left breast, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone in the area with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact Peel police.