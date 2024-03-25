TORONTO
Police searching for witnesses after man allegedly assaulted on Highway 401 off ramp in Whitby

Police are looking for witnesses and information after the driver of a grey Mazda CX-9 allegedly assaulted a man on a Highway 401 off ramp in Pickering on Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in a westbound ramp near Liverpool Road.

The OPP told CP24 that the victim walked into the detachment to report an assault, which they described as “minor” in nature.

They could not confirm to CP24 exactly what occurred, nor what led up to the incident.

Police said that the victim reported seeing a bystander filming in the area.

Any witnesses to this assault are asked to contact the OPP’s Whitby Detachment at 905-668-3388 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

