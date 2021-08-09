TORONTO -- A man and woman who allegedly knocked an elderly man to the ground following an altercation in East York Friday are being sought by police.

It happened near Woodbine and Danforth avenues at approximately 4:10 p.m. in front of an establishment in the area, police said in a news release issued Monday morning.

At that time, police said that the suspects got into an argument with the victim before they began punching him and eventually knocking him to the ground.

He was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The woman is described by police as being in her late 30s to early 40s, standing five-foot-five inches tall with an athletic build. She had long dark blond hair that was worn in a ponytail and she was wearing dark-coloured tights and a t-shirt at the time of the incident.

An image of the woman has been released by police in an effort to identify her.

The man is described by police as being in his 30s, tall, with a thin build and short curly brown hear. He was wearing shorts, a shirt and sandals at the time of the incident, police said.

An image of the male suspect has not been released by police.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.