Police searching for second suspect in Toronto Greektown murder
Toronto police will provide an update on its investigation into fatal shooting in the city’s Greektown this summer.
Twenty-nine-year-old Shemar Powell-Flowers was struck by a bullet on July 23 when a firearm was discharged during an altercation near Danforth and Carlaw avenues.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.
One suspect, identified as 34-year-old Mohamud Farah, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.
ON Thursday, Det.Trevor Grieve with the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit will provide an update on the case.
Police say another suspect is being sought on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.
The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app at 10:30 a.m.
Powell-Flowers has been described by family as a loving and hardworking man who cared deeply about his community.
