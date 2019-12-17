TORONTO -- Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two additional suspects after a shooting left two men with life-threatening injuries in the summer.

Police were called to Lombard Street, in the area of Church and Adelaide streets, at around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 5 after reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, two men got out of a vehicle parked on Lombard Street and another vehicle pulled up beside it with four people inside.

Police said the occupants of the suspect vehicle allegedly shot numerous times at the two men. The two men then allegedly pulled out their own guns and returned fire.

Two men were struck and received life-threatening injuries, police said.

One of the victims was taken to hospital by ambulance, another was brought over by friends, investigators said.

The day after the shooting, 40-year-old Agil Khumane, 29-year-old Mohamed Mahdi and 27-year-old Yasin Bassey were arrested and are facing multiple charges in relation to the incident, including three counts of attempted murder.

Two more men, 19-year-old Malieck Mohamed and 23-year-old Keshawn Bell, were later charged with various weapon related offences, including occupying a motor vehicle with a loaded firearm.

The search for two additional suspects continues, police said.

One of the men police are still looking for is 27-year-old Toronto resident Hassan Hassan. He is wanted on multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

The second man wanted by police is 23-year-old man Windsor man Kenyon Ohamu, who is also wanted on various weapon-related charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle. Police said that it is believed he has fled the city.

Images of Hassan and Ohamu have been released by investigators in an effort to locate them.

They are believed to be violent, armed and dangerous and if located, people are asked not to approach but to call 911 immediately, police said.