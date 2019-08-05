Two men in hospital after downtown shooting
Police investigate a shooting on Lombard Street in downtown Toronto Monday August 5, 2019.
Joshua Freeman , CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 8:15AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 5, 2019 9:37AM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in the downtown early Monday.
Police were called to Lombard Street, in the area of Church and Adelaide streets, at around 4:20 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that two men were sitting in a car, but police would not confirm where they were found.
The two victims were located and transported to hospital.
Toronto Paramedic Services said one male was transported with life-threatening injuries, while the other man was transported with serious injuries.
There is no word so far about any arrests or possible suspects.