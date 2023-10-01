Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga outlet mall

Officers from Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery at an outlet mall in Mississauga.

The robbery reportedly took place at a telecommunications store inside the Dixie Outlet Mall at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the suspects, two men in their 20s, got away from the scene with property and money. No one inside the store was injured.

The suspects were reportedly wearing dark clothing and medical masks at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peel police.