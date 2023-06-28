Police search for suspect wanted in robbery investigation in east Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in a robbery investigation, where he allegedly threatened someone with a knife.

Police said they were called to the area of Danforth and Pape avenues, at around 3:20 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect allegedly walked into a store in the area and hid an undisclosed number of products in his bag.

When the victim approached the suspect, police say he allegedly threw something at the victim and threatened them with a knife.

No details were provided about the victim’s injuries, if there were any.

The suspect took off from the scene, and police are searching for him.

Police describe the suspect as being in his 30s, five-foot-eight, with short brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweater with a grey strip down the arm, dark pants, and bright red and purple Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.