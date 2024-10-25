TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 person rushed to hospital following shooting in North York

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near Jane and Finch that sent one person to the hospital on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
    One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in North York Friday night.

    Toronto police say they received a call just before 9:45 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

    When they arrived, police located a male victim injured. Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

     

    Images from the scene show police tape and evidence markers in the parking lot of Jane Finch Mall.

    Police say they do not have suspect information and they have increased presence in the area.

