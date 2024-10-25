CAMH staff member stabbed by co-worker, Toronto police say

A CAMH staff member has been seriously injured after being stabbed by a co-worker Friday night.

Toronto police told CTV News Toronto that they were called to the CAMH site on 1001 Queen Street West, east of Dovercourt Road, for a stabbing involving two staff members.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and Toronto paramedics said the injuries are serious but likely not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect was arrested.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not immediately known.