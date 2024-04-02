Police search for man who allegedly assaulted Toronto cop at Saturday's protest

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer at a downtown Toronto protest over the weekend.

On Saturday, a pro-Palestinian rally moved from Yonge and Dundas streets through other parts of the downtown core before eventually ending near Parliament at Front streets around 8:30 p.m.

In Tuesday’s release, police said the incident occurred in the area of Gerrard and Parliament streets at around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, the suspect had attended the demonstration and allegedly assaulted the officer before taking off.

Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven 25 to 35-year-old man who was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue button-up shirt, black zip-up sweater, black jacket, black pants and white “Adidas” shoes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3506 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Three others charged in connection with rally

On Sunday, Toronto police said three people were charged in connection with the demonstration. As they were seizing a truck during the rally, officers alleged several people intervened and “became aggressive and assaultive” toward them.

Police also alleged that one woman threw horse manure at officers while another “intentionally used a flagpole to ‘spear’ at an officer.”

Videos of the demonstration were disseminated social media, where officers can be seen using force – drawing concerns from protesters and prompting the organizers calls for an “independent civilian organization” into what they allege was police brutality.

“In the last two weeks we have seen dramatic escalations and violence at the hands of the Toronto Police Service. These escalations are in attempt to criminalize and intimidate pro-Palestinian protesters off the streets,” Dalia Awwad, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement Toronto told reporters at a news conference Monday morning.

With files from CP24's Codi Wilson