

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a homeless woman who was killed by a garbage truck in a downtown Toronto laneway last week.

The fatal collision occurred on University Avenue near York Street shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Investigators said that a 58-year-old woman was reportedly asleep when a garbage truck backed into the laneway and struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified last week by police as Hang Vo.

“The woman’s identity is being released to the public in hopes that it will lead to a friend or family member to come forward,” police said three days after the incident.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they have still been unable to identify Vo’s next of kin. Authorities have now released a photograph of Vo in hopes of finding her family.

Vo is being described by police as five-foot-six, 120 pounds with brown eyes. Investigators said she used various shelters in Toronto.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.