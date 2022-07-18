Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
“We do not want to create panic,” Durham Regional Police Service Deputy Chief Dean Bertrim said at a news conference Monday ahead of the event. “But we have an obligation, and in all fairness, I have a responsibility, to make sure that our community is aware and provided the accurate information.”
The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC) chapter based in Brooklin, north of Whitby, will host the 2022 Canada Run from July 22 to 24.
Officials said they hope the annual meetup, which will see members travel from across the county and beyond to take part, will be “uneventful” but asked members of the public to keep their distance.
“If you see a large group of motorcycles, outlaw motorcycle club riders, don't interact, maintain your distance. Try to stay out of the line of motorcycles and be safe,” OPP Det/Insp. Scott Wade stressed.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Ahead of the three-day event, Dep. Chief Bertrim acknowledged police are aware of social media posts by supporters of the Hells Angels, which have taken issue with the service’s proactive approach.
“Let me be clear today: They are an organized crime group who have consistently proven to be responsible for all manner of crimes including drug trafficking, illegal gambling, human trafficking, firearms and acts of violence perpetrated by their members and or through support clubs,” Bertrim said.
Bertrim said those crimes were highlighted by Project KAKIA, a 2021 police investigation that targeted organized crime networks in Durham and included members of the Hells Angels and the Red Devils motorcycle clubs.
RELATED: Former Hells Angels clubhouse hits the Toronto market for $2.1 million
Some 32 firearms and ammunition, $300,000 in cash, and $1.2 million worth of drugs were seized in that operation.
Police added that there will be an increased police presence in the area for the duration of the event and that local businesses have already been briefed on what to expect come Friday.
The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club spans five continents and 59 countries and global membership is estimated to be in the thousands.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
Russia's Gazprom tells Europe gas halt beyond its control
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
Tenants with large corporate landlords more likely to face poor living conditions, survey suggests
A new survey of Canadian tenants suggests that renters in units owned by large corporations were more likely to face poor living conditions compared to those in private or family-owned housing. With a higher percentage of these tenants experiencing maintenance issues in their units, this lack of care is ultimately used to drive out existing tenants in order to hike up rent prices, one advocacy group says.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain
A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fuelled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames spreading through tinder-dry forests.
Montreal
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
-
Two councillors on a mission to patch potholes in Montreal borough
Two Montreal councillors say the Plante administration isn't moving fast enough when it comes to pothole repairs -- and they're taking matters into their own hands by using the city's app.
London
-
Accused in sexual interference investigation charged a second time
A London man charged earlier this month as part of a sexual interference investigation has been arrested again, according to police.
-
Hate crime investigator looking into incident at Wortley Village Pride Festival
An incident at the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival on Saturday is now being looked at by a London police hate crime investigator.
-
Keiron Gregory pleads guilty to 2020 manslaughter in death of Liberian war lord
A 23-year-old has pleaded guilty to of manslaughter and break and enter in connection to the 2020 death of Bill Horrace.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake
Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been recovered.
-
WRPS say police 'swarmed' at gathering in Kitchener park
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say officers were “swarmed” and had to call for back up after responding to a gathering at Tremaine Park on Sunday.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
Court rules Minnow Lake group's KED appeal was 'entirely without merit,' must pay $37K in costs
A Superior Court judge has ruled the Minnow Lake Restoration Group must pay Greater Sudbury $37,000 in court costs.
-
East Algoma OPP lay charges after pickup truck hits cyclist, flees the scene
A 56-year-old suspended driver from Blind River is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a July 17 incident in which a cyclist was hit by a pickup truck.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Police investigating suspicious package in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
A police operation is underway in the 1-100 block of Range Road, south of Laurier Avenue
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Windsor
-
Over 50,000 trees planted in Essex County
Forests Ontario and its partners have planted 2.5 million native tree seedlings across the province this season, including over 50,000 in Essex County.
-
About $250,000 fire damage to Tecumseh home, investigation into cause continues
Tecumseh Fire Chief Wade Bondy says investigators continue to search for the origin of a weekend house fire.
-
Unifor hopes to find more options for Syncreon workers
The Unifor Local 444 president is looking for other options for the 280 workers at Syncreon Automotive facing layoffs.
Barrie
-
Witnesses sought in seniors' motorcycle crash
York Region police are seeking witnesses to the incident that occurred on Leslie Street south of Boag Road in Queensville.
-
Petition calls for new Ontario daycare policy after child dies in hot car
An Ontario mother is calling on the government to institute a policy in which daycare staff contact parents of absent children in hopes of preventing hot car deaths.
-
Barrie family's lemonade stand raises money for local animal shelter
A local animal shelter is benefiting from the love and kindness of a family in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's not the only doctor from her country frustrated by the lack of help from the provincial government.
-
Cystic fibrosis drug coverage approved for more kids in Nova Scotia
A drug treatment for cystic fibrosis will now be covered by the Nova Scotia government for children between the ages of six and 11.
-
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Precision Drilling buying Canadian well servicing business from High Arctic
Precision Drilling Corp. has signed a deal to buy the Canadian well servicing business of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. for $38.2 million in cash.
-
Judge denies bail for fourth murder conspiracy suspect in Coutts, Alta. protest
A judge has denied bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba communities break heat records during Sunday's scorching temperatures
Manitobans experienced scorching hot temperatures this weekend, with some communities even breaking hot-weather records.
-
Supercell storm forces evacuation of Caliper Lake Provincial Park in Ontario
A supercell storm has knocked down trees, damaged property and forced the evacuation and closure of a provincial park in northwestern Ontario.
-
Planes, helicopters and trains help close to 2,000 flee fire in northern Manitoba
A Canadian Red Cross official in Manitoba estimates close to 2,000 people have been evacuated from a First Nation threatened by a wildfire over the last several days using planes, helicopters and trains.
Vancouver
-
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Sex assault trial for former Canucks player to begin in Vancouver
The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen is scheduled to begin in B.C. Supreme Court Monday.
-
Man drowns in B.C. lake while trying to help another boat passenger
A man who was trying to help a boat passenger drowned in a lake in B.C.’s Okanagan over the weekend, local Mounties say.
Edmonton
-
Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing
An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
-
Judge denies bail for fourth murder conspiracy suspect in Coutts, Alta. protest
A judge has denied bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.
-
Last tickets to pope's Edmonton mass now to be released on Friday
The final block of tickets to Pope Francis' mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will no longer be released Monday, as originally scheduled.