

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police said they are investigating a fatal collision in Etobicoke.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, took place near North Queen Street and The Queensway sometime around 1 p.m.

Officers said those driving in the area should expect delays for the time being.

Roads have been blocked off as an investigation into the collision is conducted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.