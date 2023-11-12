Police respond to reports of home explosion in Scarborough, search for potential occupant

A house reportedly exploded in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just before 11:40 a.m. in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads, on Kitchener Road, police said.

“Upon their arrival, they, of course, immediately reported a high level of damage consistent with what we generally see as a result of an explosion,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, we do have reports that there was one occupant in the structure at the time of the incident. We have not yet been able to locate that person. So, from an operational standpoint, we are proceeding with the understanding that there may be one person remaining in the structure.”

Multiple emergency service teams are on the scene, and will search the debris once it is safe to do so, Pegg said.

The fire has since been contained, and Pegg confirmed they are working with Enbridge Gas to disconnect the gas supply to the neighbourhood.

“You may smell gas from time to time as we continue that work. If you’re in the area, and you smell gas and you have concerns, call 911 and we will come and assist,” Pegg said.

Police said a TTC bus is on scene for any residents who have been displaced form their home and need shelter.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.