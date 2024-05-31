Police release security video of shooting outside Markham home

Police in York Region have released security video of a shooting at a home in Markham earlier this month.

In a news release issued Friday, York Regional Police said the shooting occurred on May 19 shortly after 11 p.m.

Video footage of the incident shows a vehicle parked on the road in front of a residence on Houser Street, in the area of Mingay Avenue and Castlemore Avenue.

As a person exits their residence and enters a vehicle in the driveway, a suspect is seen coming out of the passenger’s side of the parked vehicle. The suspect, police said, fired multiple rounds in the direction of the victim’s vehicle before returning to the car and fleeing the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle has been described by investigators as a Jeep with what appears to be a soft top.

“Investigators are looking for any video from the area that has not already been provided and any witnesses that have not already spoken to police to come forward,” York Regional Police said in the news release.