Police release photos of unclaimed items allegedly stolen by 'organized crime groups' during GTA break-ins

York Regional Police say they are now searching for the rightful owners of hundreds of items stolen by members of “organized crime groups” during a series of residential break-ins in the GTA last year.

In a news release, the integrated property crime task force at York Regional Police said 10 people have been arrested and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in connection with the three-month investigation, dubbed "Project Dusk."

According to investigators, on Dec. 20, 2023, officers observed three suspects in a vehicle that was believed to be involved in multiple residential break-ins in the region.

“The suspects were followed to Peel Region, where they committed a break and enter. Officers arrested two of the suspects, however a third suspect fled on foot and is still outstanding,” police said in the news release.

Three days later, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Toronto, where they said they recovered a “quantity of jewelry and personal property.”

According to investigators on Jan. 24, three men and a 17-year-old male were arrested and charged with breaking into three residences in Toronto and Richmond Hill.

Weeks later, on Feb. 6, two more men were arrested and charged in connection with three break-ins at residences in Markham and Newmarket.

“Four additional suspects have been identified, as well as one unidentified male suspect, and they are still outstanding,” police said. “Investigators are seeking community assistance to locate them.”

Some of the property recovered during the investigation has been returned to the proper owners but police said not all property has been claimed.

Photos of the unclaimed property have been released by police in an effort to track down the rightful owners.

“We are asking anyone who was a victim of a residential break and enter prior to Dec. 20, 2023, to please review the photos and contact police if any of the items are yours,” investigators said. “There will be a process to verify ownership before collecting any property."