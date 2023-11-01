Police release photos of suspect wanted in downtown Toronto robbery, stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed and stabbed a person downtown on Monday evening.

It happened in the area of Carlton and Church streets at around 6 p.m.

Police said an unknown man entered a salon and allegedly stole away a person’s purse.

After the man left the salon, the victim followed him. Police said the man then produced an edged weapon and stabbed the victim.

The man fled, and police believe he went to the Eaton Centre.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other, police said.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect, described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, short brown hair, a short brown moustache and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a navy winter coat, grey pants, white basketball shoes, red toque and carrying a large duffel bag.

“The suspect changed clothing multiple times, and it is believed he was last seen wearing a grey H&M hoody and a black toque,” police said.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.