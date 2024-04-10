Police release new photo of suspect wanted in Union Station stabbing

Toronto police have released a new photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at Union Station last month.

According to police, on the afternoon of March 9, a man was walking along a train platform at the station when he accidentally made contact with another man.

Police said the second man allegedly followed the man who bumped into him and stabbed him. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen on Bay Street headed towards Lake Shore Boulevard, said police, who released photos of the suspect later that day.

Police release photos of a suspect wanted in a stabbing investigation. (Toronto police)

Police describe the suspect as 30 years old and wearing a black winter vest, black hooded sweater, black pants, and tan boots.

In an update on Wednesday, police said the suspect was seen getting on a train at Aldershot GO before the incident.

They continue to ask anyone with information on the suspect's identity and whereabouts to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.