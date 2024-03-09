Police search for suspect after man stabbed at Union Station

TORONTO
    A man in his 20s has been hospitalized following a stabbing at Union Station in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto police and paramedics were called to the train station in the area of Front Street West and Bay Street at 4:42 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed.

    A man was walking along a train platform when he accidentally made contact with another man, who was the suspect, police said.

    The suspect allegedly followed the man and stabbed him. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

    Police said the suspect fled on foot and was last seen on Bay Street headed towards Lake Shore Boulevard.

    He is described as 30 years old and wearing a black winter vest, black hooded sweater, black pants, and tan boots.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

