Police have released surveillance camera images of a group of suspects who jumped on top of a parked police cruiser as fans celebrated the Raptors NBA championship late Thursday night.

Police say that the cruiser was parked in the York Street and Bremnner Boulevard area, which is just a short distance away from the Jurassic Park viewing area where thousands of fans had gathered to watch the big game.

It is alleged that around 11:55 p.m. several men jumped on top of and struck the cruiser, causing “substantial” damage.

Police say that numerous people captured the vandalism on video, which has since been reviewed by investigators.

The images released by police appear to show at least eight different suspects.

Police say that are urging anyone with information about the identity of those responsible to contact investigators.