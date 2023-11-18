Police release images of suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted girl on TTC bus

Police have released images of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this week.

Officers received a call for a sexual assault on a child near Corinthian Boulevard and Pharmacy Avenue, south of Finch Avenue East, on Wednesday shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said the 12-year-old got on a bus, and a man allegedly sexually assaulted her as she walked past him.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who is described as between 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a blue jacket and a Toronto FC hat.

Anyone who knows the suspect and his whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.