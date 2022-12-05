Police release image of suspect wanted for murder of 21-year-old Mississauga woman

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released an image and an updated description of the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Brampton woman outside a Mississauga gas station on Saturday.

On Saturday, at about 10:40 p.m., PRP received a call for a shooting at the Petro-Canada gas station at 6035 Creditview Road at Britannia Road West.

On Sunday afternoon, PRP identified the victim as Pawanpreet Kaur from Brampton.

They confirmed she worked at the gas station and was on duty at the time of the shooting.

On Monday, PRP released an image that appears to show the suspect, dressed in dark clothing, outside the gas station.

“The suspect wore a three-quarter-length dark winter jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants, a dark winter toque and white gloves. It appears that the suspect was smoking a cigarette. The suspect did not pull the hood up over their head until shortly before shooting the victim at close range,” PRP said in a news release.

Investigators with PRP say they’ve conducted extensive video canvassing and witness interviews and have determined the suspect was on foot in the vicinity of the gas station three hours before the shooting.

“During that timeframe, the suspect was observed crossing over Britannia Road, east of the intersection and crossing Creditview Road, north of the intersection. The suspect may or may not have visited this location in the past,” police said.

“Following the shooting, the suspect was observed running from the scene westbound across Creditview Road, then westbound on Britannia Road, and then westbound onto Camgreen Circle.”

Police are urging anyone with information or anyone with surveillance or dash-cam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

With files from Joanna Lavoie