Police have released video footage that appears to show shots being fired from a truck that is believed to have been used in four drive-by shootings outside movie theatres in the Greater Toronto Area this past winter.

The incidents all happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 24.

York Regional Police (YRP) said that they were called to a cinema in Richmond Hill near Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek after an employee arrived for work and found that the glass front entry doors had been shot.

The same day, YRP attended a similar call in Vaughan at a theatre near Highway 7 and Weston Road.

Police in York Region have said that while the two drive-by shootings in their area remain under investigation, they do believe that they are targeted and involved the same suspect.

Two other drive-by shootings at cinemas were also reported that night in Scarborough and Brampton. Police were called to both of those incidents as well.

No injuries were reported in any of the cases.

Investigators have identified the suspect’s vehicle as a silver 2019 Dodge Ram pickup.

In a 22-second clip, it is seen rolling up in front of what looks to be two separate movie theatres. In the first case, the driver does a u-turn and drives off. In the second instance, they are seen firing several shots at the cinema’s front door.

Following the shootings, Cineplex cancelled screenings of the South Indian action film Malaikottai Vaaliban. The movie premiered on Jan. 24, the same day that gunshots were fired at the doors of their cinemas.

A spokesperson for the movie theatre chain cited circumstances beyond its control as their reason for this decision. They added that Cineplex is working closely with local authorities, who are leading the investigation.