Police identify 39-year-old victim in fatal North York shooting

Police identified the 39-year-old victim in Thursday night’s fatal shooting in North York.

Just after 10:45 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a dark-coloured SUV with multiple bullet holes. Officers add he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a release Friday, police identified the victim as Alexander Vinogradsky of Thornhill, Ont.

Officers said the shooter fled in a black Mercedes but no suspect description has yet been released.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area, from 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., who may have footage of the incident to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.