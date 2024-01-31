TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cineplex pulls South Indian film following drive-by shootings at GTA movie theatres

    Signage is pictured on top of a Cineplex theatre on May 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Signage is pictured on top of a Cineplex theatre on May 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Cineplex has cancelled screenings of a South Indian film following four drive-by shootings at theatres throughout the Greater Toronto Area the day it premiered.

    Cineplex spokesperson Michelle Saba says the theatre chain pulled the action film “Malaikottai Vaaliban” due to circumstances beyond their control.

    Saba adds that Cineplex is working closely with local authorities who are leading an investigation related to incidents at their theatres.

    York Regional Police say they were called to a theatre in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Jan. 24 after an employee arrived to find the windows had been shot at.

    The same day, police responded to similar incidents at theatres in Vaughan, Scarborough and Brampton. Police say all incidents occurred in the early morning hours and no injuries were reported.

    York Regional Police spokeswoman Lisa Moskaluk says investigators believe “the incidents are connected and are targeted due to the similarities” between them.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024

