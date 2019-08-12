

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have released a composite sketch of a person believed to be responsible for a fatal stabbing in Brampton earlier this month.

Police were called to Lanebrook Drive near Castlemore and Gorewar Drive around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Police said that they believe a father and son witnessed a group of at least five men breaking into parked vehicles in the area. An altercation ensued, investigators said, and both victims were stabbed.

A 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“This was a person trying to stop a minor property offence that escalated to the point of becoming a homicide,” Acting Supt. Martin Ottaway said at the scene. “Very tragic.”

On Monday, police released a composite sketch of the person investigators believe is responsible for the homicide.

Police also identified a vehicle wanted in connection with the incident. The car has been described as a 2010-2015 dark-coloured Lexus RX50.

“All suspects are being sought in relation to the murder, however, police are recommending that the involved males seek legal counsel, and turn themselves in,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.