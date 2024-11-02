Police release composite sketch of Brampton sex assault suspect

Peel police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a woman in Brampton in June.

On Saturday, police asked the public’s help identifying the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her 60s near Courtleigh Square and Reynier Drive, in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Kennedy Road, on the morning of June 13.

The suspect is described as a man of Southeast Asian descent, between 30 and 40 years old, five-foot-10, with a dark complexion, stocky build, and straight hair to his ears.

He was last seen wearing a chocolate brown t-shirt and dark navy blue work pants.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.