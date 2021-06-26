TORONTO -- A luxury vehicle has been pulled out of Lake Ontario in Mississauga after it plunged into the water overnight, Peel police say.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call that a Maserati entered the water near Lake Shore Road East and Front Street.

The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries, police said.

It is not known why the vehicle entered the water.

Early Saturday morning, officers arrived at the scene in an attempt to pull the vehicle out of the water.

“It’s a whole team operation here… We have numerous officers here from our marine unit, our dive team, there’s obviously a tow truck here to help us in getting it out,” Const. Akhil Mooken said from the scene in a video posted on Twitter.