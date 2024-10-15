Police provide update on deadly shooting outside Toronto apartment

Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on a deadly shooting at an apartment building in the city’s north end.

Police previously confirmed that a man in his 20s was shot in the area of Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights, near Black Creek Drive, at around 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 7.

According to investigators, the man was located at the rear of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police confirmed that investigators will be providing more information on the homicide at a news conference this morning.

The update is set to begin at 11 a.m. at 12 Division, police said.