Police offer $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

Montreal

  • At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

    At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

    Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

  • Montreal re-allows use of rat poison after home-infestation complaints

    The City of Montreal has backtracked on its list of banned chemicals to allow the use of one rodenticide commonly used to exterminate rats. The city has decided to allow exterminators to use diphacinone, which until this week was banned alongside glyphosate, a controversial herbicide, Bromethaline, a neurotoxin with no known antidote, and about 30 other fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and rodenticides.

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton