Investigators have named a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of Minyali Wur and Chudier Reat in Toronto’s Etobicoke area earlier this month.

On Jan. 3 at about 8:45 p.m., police said they were called to 150 Thirtieth Street for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wur, 24, and Reat, 20, both of Mississauga, were pronounced dead in hospital.

On Monday, police identified a suspect they identified as 21-year-old Darriel Thompson of Mississauga.

He is sought for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

They are also seeking 21-year-old Camarr Brown of Brampton, wanted for accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 416-808-7400.