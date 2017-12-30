

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say a man is in hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood late Friday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Tobermory and Potsdam drives, near Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road, shortly before midnight.

In a series of tweets sent out overnight, Toronto police said when emergency crews arrived on scene, a man was found outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital via emergency run with critical injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Paramedics said he is currently receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been released but police said the perpetrators were last seen getting into a beige car. The make and model of the vehicle is not known at this time.