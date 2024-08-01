Police make second arrest in Hamilton homicide that investigators believe resulted from drug deal gone bad

Hamilton police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that investigators believe resulted from a drug deal gone bad last October.

Tito Kelly, 36, was found deceased in an alley beside an apartment building on Herkimer Street in downtown Hamilton late on Oct. 3.

A Brampton man was arrested in connection with the shooting last month and charged with manslaughter but police had been looking for a second suspect in the case.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Albert Hyseni.

Hyseni is charged with manslaughter in connection with Kelly’s death.

“His arrest today marks a significant step forward in this investigation,” the news release notes. “Hamilton Police would like to thank the community for their vigilance and cooperation in this matter. Your assistance is crucial in maintaining the safety of our community.”

Police have said that they believe the homicide was an “isolated incident involving a drug transaction where both sides exchanged gunfire.”

Officers continue to investigate the matter and are appealing to anyone with additional information to come forward.