Police make arrest in unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto, say there could be more victims

Police have released an image of a suspect in an unprovoked assault of a pedestrian in downtown Toronto last week as they appeal to any other individuals who may have been victimized to come forward.

It happened near Yonge and Dundas streets at around 8 p.m. on July 4.

Police say the victim was walking northbound on the east side of Yonge when a suspect approached her from behind and placed her in a chokehold before pulling her to the ground.

It is alleged that the suspect then continued the attack on the ground before a group of bystanders intervened.

The suspect then fled the scene but was arrested a short time later, police say.

A suspect, identified as 40-year-old Robert Cater, has been charged with assault and assault and/or choking in connection with the incident.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” police said in a news release issued on Monday. “Anyone wishing to report a similar interaction with the suspect is encouraged to contact 52 Division investigators.”