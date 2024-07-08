TORONTO
Toronto

Police make arrest in unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto, say there could be more victims

Robert Cater, 40, is shown in this handout photo. Cater is facing charges in connection with an assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Robert Cater, 40, is shown in this handout photo. Cater is facing charges in connection with an assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Police have released an image of a suspect in an unprovoked assault of a pedestrian in downtown Toronto last week as they appeal to any other individuals who may have been victimized to come forward.

It happened near Yonge and Dundas streets at around 8 p.m. on July 4.

Police say the victim was walking northbound on the east side of Yonge when a suspect approached her from behind and placed her in a chokehold before pulling her to the ground.

It is alleged that the suspect then continued the attack on the ground before a group of bystanders intervened.

The suspect then fled the scene but was arrested a short time later, police say.

A suspect, identified as 40-year-old Robert Cater, has been charged with assault and assault and/or choking in connection with the incident.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” police said in a news release issued on Monday. “Anyone wishing to report a similar interaction with the suspect is encouraged to contact 52 Division investigators.”

