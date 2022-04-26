Police make arrest in deadly street racing crash on Hwy. 427 earlier this month
Police have arrested a driver wanted in connection with a deadly street racing collision on Highway 427 earlier this month.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Finch Avenue just after 7 p.m. on April 9.
Police have previously said that they believe the deceased, a 29-year-old man from Brampton, was racing with another vehicle immediately prior to the crash.
Investigators did release a surveillance camera image of the other vehicle back on April 11 and asked the public for assistance in identifying its driver.
However, weeks went by without an arrest.
On Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that they have now arrested a 26-year-old man who is believed to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle.
They say that they are continuing to search for a second man, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
“The two occupants in this vehicle stopped momentarily at the scene of the crash and then fled as police and emergency providers were arriving,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video statement posted to Twitter, alongside the seized vehicle. “We do believe that the three people were known to one another and I can tell you this morning the driver from this vehicle was arrested and is now facing a list of charges.”
A suspect, identified as Harison Wijayawickrama, 26, of Brampton, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a collision that resulted in death.
Schmidt said that the investigation remains “ongoing” and that police want to speak with anyone who may have information about the identity of the second individual that was travelling in the vehicle.
