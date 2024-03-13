Police make arrest in case of 'Woodland Rapist,' charges date back to 1992
Police in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) say they have charged a suspect decades after an alleged serial rapist who targeted children eluded police in the 1990s.
The investigation, known as “Project Woodlands” focused on sexual assaults which occurred in Peel, Halton and Waterloo between 1992 and 1995.
The cold case has dogged investigators for decades, with the suspect dubbed the "Woodland Rapist."
Children as young as eight reported being lured into the woods and sexually assaulted in a number of incidents, police have previously said.
A composite sketch of a suspect was released around the time of the assaults, but no arrests were ever made.
A composite image of a suspect in the 'Woodlands Rapist' case previously released by police. (Handout)
Searches in the national DNA database didn't turn up any matches to known offenders either.
Investigators speculated over the years that the perpetrator may have died or moved out of the area.
The case was reopened 15 years ago in 2009 for another look. An image of a black cotton shirt left at one of the crime scenes, and bearing a distinctive wood duck logo, was released at the time as well.
This black cotton shirt was left behind at one of the crime scenes in the 'Woodlands Rapist' case, police say.
But many years passed without any major developments.
Then on Wednesday, Peel and Halton announced said that a suspect from British Columbia was taken into custody on March 3 in connection with the investigation.
They said 64-year-old Richard Neil is now facing more than 20 charges, including kidnapping, uttering death threats, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, forcible confinement, and administering a noxious thing with intent.
He was held for a bail hearing, police said.
"There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victims, and no additional information is being released at this time," Peel and Halton police said.
They did not say what evidence led to the arrest in this case, some 30 years after the crimes were committed. However new genetic genealogy techniques have recently allowed investigators in multiple jurisdictions to make breakthroughs in cold cases which have gone unsolved for decades.
Investigators are asking anyone with further information about the case to reach out to police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A paralyzed Texas man who lived 70 years inside an iron lung after he survived polio as a child has died, his family said.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'We will never, ever sell the LCBO,' Doug Ford says amid Ontario protests
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the union leader representing LCBO workers of lying about its privatization as members protested outside of MPP's offices this week.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Trudeau calls those opposed to carbon tax 'short-term thinker politicians'
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Olivia Munn reveals she underwent double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnoses
Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
Former Boeing whistleblower found dead from apparent 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound
A former longtime Boeing employee who had raised serious concerns about the company’s production standards was found dead in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.