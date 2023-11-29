TORONTO
Police looking to identify suspect in Burlington jewelry store robbery

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in the alleged robbery of a jewelry store in Burlington.

According to police, the suspect entered Griffin Jewellery Designs at 5:20 p.m. on October 12. He proceeded to ask the employee to look at rings, and while in possession of an engagement ring, he told the employee that there were people outside with guns.

Police say that the suspect then left the store with the ring, which has an estimated value of $40,000.

The suspect is described as being approximately 30-years-old and over six feet tall. He has a fit build, and was clean shaven with dark brown hair and light brown eyes. Police say that he was wearing black shoes, black Adidas pants, a black t-shirt and black jacket. In addition, he was wearing dark tinted aviator-style sunglasses. He has multiple light-coloured scars on his hands.

A photo of the suspect is attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

