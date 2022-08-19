Police looking for suspect after man stabbed, another sprayed with unknown substance in Oshawa

Durham police are looking for a suspect after an altercation in Oshawa that resulted in a man being stabbed Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Simcoe and John Streets around 11 p.m. for a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers located a 42-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim told responding officers that he was in an altercation with another man before the stabbing.

A second victim, police said, later approached officers and reported being sprayed in the face with a noxious substance during the altercation.

The male suspect fled the scene on a bike. On Friday, police released a description of the suspect. He is a Black male in his 30s, stands five-foot-six, with short black hair.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, red backpack and glasses.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).