Police looking for boy alleged to have sexually assaulted two women on public trail in 24-hour span

Toronto police are searching for a teenage boy alleged to have carried out two sexual assaults less than 24 hours apart while on a public trail.

A release issued Saturday states officers responded to a call on July 7, just before 6 p.m., for a sexual assault at the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail, just west of Birchmount Road, in northeast end of the city.

Investigators allege a woman was running eastbound on the trail, between Crockford Boulevard and Birchmount Road, when a teenage boy blocked her way with his bike. The boy then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

A day later, on July 8, at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a second call for a sexual assault at the same trail – this time, just east of Birchmount Road.

Investigators allege a woman was riding a bike on the trail, between Birchmount and Kennedy roads. Police say a teenage boy followed and stopped the woman before asking to show her an “11 fingers Tik Tok trick.”

The boy then sexually assaulted the woman, according to police.

Police are describing the suspect in both assaults as a teenage boy, aged 13 to 15-years-old, standing at 5’5’’, with a thin build and short brown hair. In both occurrences, he was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, distinctive brown camouflage backpack and riding a dark mountain bike.

Police are asking anything with information to contact them at 416-808-4100.