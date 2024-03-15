TORONTO
Toronto

Police locate missing seven-year-old girl and her mother

Toronto police
Police have located a missing seven-year-old girl and her mother.

Police previously said that 42-year-old Semone and her daughter, Blue, had not been seen since just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

But at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, police confirmed that the pair had been located.

Police had initially expressed a concern for their safety, though a command post was never set up.  

