Police launch investigation into harassment of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Ontario
Police in Peterborough, Ont. say they are actively investigating after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit from a provincial election rally.
Singh was in the area on Tuesday to promote Ontario NDP candidate Jen Deck, who's running in the Peterborough—Kawartha riding in the June election.
As he made his way to his SUV, Singh was met by a flurry of expletives from an awaiting group of protestors who accused the federal leader of being a "traitor."
He appeared calm and unfazed during the up-close-and-personal verbal attacks.
"Anyone seeing the video should find it disheartening, morally unacceptable, and lacking the respect each resident and visitor deserves," Peterborough Police Acting Chief Tim Farquharson said in a video posted to Twitter Thursday. "To those involved in this incident … your actions and belief systems are reprehensible, unconscionable, and in some cases, criminal."
Farquharson said Peterborough police will "use every investigative tool possible to deal with (their) actions." He said the investigation was launched after police received a complaint from a member of the public.
In a statement issued following the incident, Singh said he knew the attack was not representative of the people of Peterborough.
"I have visited many times and I know your community is filled with good people who want the best for each other," the statement read.
Singh went on to say that “politicians must remember the consequences when they stoke fear and division.”
"When hate is given space to grow, it spreads like wild fire," Singh added.
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Singh handled the "hate" he received with 'grace" in a post to Twitter on Wednesday.
Horwath went on to say Singh and candidate Deck deserve to live and work freely, "without intimidation."
PC candidate Dave Smith, who’s held the riding since 2018, responded to Singh’s statement saying he was "always welcome" in Peterborough and invited the leader and his family over for a BBQ.
This isn't the first time a federal leader has been met with hostility on the campaign trail.
Before the 2021 federal election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pelted with gravel during a stop in London, Ont. on Sept. 6.
Trudeau said he was not injured during the attack. Police charged Shane Marshall, 25, of St. Thomas, days later with one count of assault with a weapon in connection with the incident.
Peterborough police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
Police launch investigation into harassment of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Ontario
Police in Peterborough, Ont. say they are actively investigating after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit from a provincial election rally.
Witness says plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Canada to deploy CAF general, staff officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Heavy flooding forces residents of Northwest Territories town from their homes
About 3,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate a town in the Northwest Territories as volatile water levels never before experienced in some areas cause extensive flooding and damage.
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
Public apology issued by B.C. township ordered to pay $350,000 for selling man's property
A small township in B.C.'s North Okanagan issued a public apology Wednesday after being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for selling a man's property without his knowledge.
Montreal
-
Lawmakers vote on Bill 96 amendments, including rules for CEGEPs and new immigrants
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP. A slew of amendments came up for votes Thursday.
-
Montreal police puzzling over assault in which attackers knocked on victim's door
Montreal police (SPVM) say they are trying to understand why two men assaulted a man in a condo on Montreal's Nuns' Island, first knocking on the door and asking for him by name.
-
Kahnawake leaders to meet with Quebec lawmakers, demand 'total exemption' from Bill 96
Kahnawake chiefs will meet with Quebec lawmakers Friday to reiterate their requests for a total exemption to Bill 96.
London
-
Top doctor reveals what he expects for COVID-19 situation in Ontario this summer and fall
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 indicators are heading in the right direction ahead of what looks to be a 'calm summer,' but he has concerns about the fall.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in Saskatchewan in death of London, Ont. woman
Another person has been charged in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.
-
'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years
After nearly 32 years of business, Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing its doors. Best known for their deep-fried panzerottis, the owners, Dawn and Chris Tsergas, are deeply saddened to close down after they received a rent increase of over $3,000.
Kitchener
-
Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says if re-elected, his government is committed to getting the long-awaited project finished after years of delay, but provided no timeline.
-
Canada's first female-owned professional wrestling academy opens in Kitchener
According to its founder, the space has its origins in professional wrestling's Me Too reckoning.
-
Waterloo Region team helped create image of Milky Way's black hole
Astronomers have captured the first image of the Milky Way's black hole, and a group based out of Waterloo Region played a key part in interpreting the data.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle strikes pedestrian pushing a stroller in northern Ontario
A vehicle struck a pedestrian pushing a stroller Thursday morning in Callander, leaving the pedestrian with severe injuries, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Rainfall up to 50 mm and thunderstorms expected in parts of the north
A series of weather alerts are in effect Thursday in northern Ontario from the along the north shore of Lake Superior to both the Manitoba and Quebec borders.
-
Facing uncertain future, STC works toward merger with YES Theatre
The Sudbury Theatre Centre is working with YES Theatre on merging its operations, the STC's board announced in a news release Thursday.
Ottawa
-
City spending $430,000 to address 'post-construction deficiencies' on seven-year-old pedestrian bridge
Construction is underway on the Max Keeping Pedestrian Bridge to address "post-construction deficiencies", seven years after it opened in Ottawa's east end.
-
Thousands attend annual March for Life rally in Ottawa
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill for the annual March for Life rally, just over a week after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document renewed attention on the abortion issue.
-
Ottawa patios face higher costs as heatwave keeps patios packed
Patios, sunny hot weather, and good food. A perfect combination for restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.
Windsor
-
Ontario chief medical officer denies local request to reinstate mandatory masking in schools
Ontario’s chief medical officer has denied a request by local public health officials to resume mandatory masking in schools, pharmacies or other workplaces, saying it is not necessary at this time.
-
Ford and Horwath make stops in Windsor-Essex
Leaders of two provincial parties stopped in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
-
City hopes to work with future buyer of Ford waterfront property
Windsor wants the Ford waterfront property but officials have decided to wait and work with the next owner.
Barrie
-
Bradford homicide victim dumped in barrel and thrown into the canal: police
The person(s) responsible for putting a man's body into a barrel and dumping it into the Bradford canal last month are still at large.
-
Barrie's Million Dollar Man, Will Dwyer, laid to rest
Family and friends of Barrie's Million-Dollar Man, Will Dwyer, paid their final respects Thursday morning as the Second World War veteran was laid to rest.
-
Off-duty officer frees occupants from vehicle overturned in creek near Orangeville
An off-duty officer was first at the scene of a serious collision near Orangeville Wednesday evening to find one vehicle overturned in a small creek with two people trapped inside.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotape
CTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.
-
RCMP claims that emergency alerts cause public panic are unfounded: N.S. shooting inquiry
Fears that the public would panic if they receive alerts during dangerous situations are more myth than reality, experts on emergency alert systems said Thursday at the public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
Calgary
-
Family, friends rally around orphaned children after mother killed in road rage crash
Family and friends are rallying around the children of a Calgary woman who died after a road rage shooting led to a crash.
-
'Hold and secure' called at Airdrie high school, recreation centre
Police officers have blocked off a scene in southeast Airdrie and issued 'hold and secure' protocols at the city's recreation centre and a nearby high school.
-
Former Flames captain Mark Giordano's $2.25M Calgary house for sale
Mark Giordano bought the 5,000 square foot house in 2016.
Winnipeg
-
'Residents are weary': Community stressed as Red River expected to crest in Morris
One Manitoba community is feeling the stress as they brace for the Red River to crest in Morris.
-
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths reported, 11 outbreaks in care homes in Manitoba
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total in Manitoba, as the province reported 11 outbreaks in care homes.
-
Second case of severe acute hepatitis in child identified in Manitoba
The province has identified a second case of severe acute hepatitis in a child in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
developing
developing | Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals increases again, hits highest level since February
After declining last week for the first time in more than a month, the number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week has increased again.
-
Widespread 911 outage in B.C. Interior caused by Telus equipment failure
The outage that left parts of B.C.'s Central and Southern Interior without 911 service last week was caused by a Telus equipment failure.
-
Witness says plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not stopping Insulin Pump Therapy Program on Aug. 1: Copping
Alberta will not be stopping its Insulin Pump Therapy Program on Aug. 1, Health Minister Jason Copping told reporters on Thursday.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl on the top line together for must-win Game 6 in L.A.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft is putting his two best players on the top line for Thursday night's elimination game in Los Angeles.
-
Edmonton community bands together to welcome Ukrainians, get them on soccer team
Thanks to families pitching in help on and off the field, two families are able to simply enjoy a game of soccer for the first time since fleeing war-torn Ukraine earlier this year.